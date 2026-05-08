Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce bring their romance to Sadie Sink’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’

It was a special meeting between a timeless love story and a new-era love saga.
Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who are enjoying a delightful trip in London, brought their romance to Sadie Sink’s new play Romeo & Juliet as they were spotted at the Harold Pinter Theater this week.
In a clip shared on X on Thursday, May 7, the Opalite singer and her NFL star fiancé can be seen from behind giving the Stranger Things actress a standing ovation at the end of the performance.
The play marks the 24-year-old actress’s West End debut as Juliet opposite Noah Jupe.
It is worth mentioning that the Wood hitmaker’s appearance at Sink’s play was not just a random outing, as the two have known each other for years through their collaboration for the Grammy winner’s 15-minute romantic drama All Too Well: The Short Film.
The short film, released in 2021, stars Sadie Sink opposite Dylan O’Brien.
“She’s been such a huge part of my life. If a song of hers reminded me of a character, I would use it to get into a role. She had always been a little voice in my head, so it was super surreal…It was amazing that she recognized that in me somehow, that I would understand the song, the message, the story she was trying to tell,” Sink previously said of Swift in an interview with Bustle.
Besides enjoying Sadie Sink’s romantic show, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce also stepped out for a dinner date at Indian restaurant Gymkhana in London.