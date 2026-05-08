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Joni Lamb’s shocking death sparks explosive calls to investigate her second husband

Daystar TV co-founder Joni Lamb passed away at the age of 65 after suffering serious health issues

Joni Lamb’s shocking death sparks explosive calls to investigate her second husband
Joni Lamb’s shocking death sparks explosive calls to investigate her second husband

Joni Lamb’s tragic demise has landed her second husband, Doug Weiss, in hot water.

On Thursday, May 7, Religion News Service reported that the Daystar TV co-founder died at the age of 65 after suffering a back injury and some serious health issues.

“Joni’s love for the Lord and for the people we serve shaped this ministry from the beginning. We grieve her loss. We are grateful for the legacy of faith she leaves behind,” the Daystar board of directors said in a statement.

Last month, Doug shared that his broadcaster wife had suffered a back injury and would be off the air for a while.

“Prior to her recent back injury, Lamb had been dealing with serious health matters that she chose to face head-on and in private. The back injury compounded these challenges and led to a more serious medical situation than anyone had anticipated. Despite the dedicated efforts of her medical team and the prayers of so many around the world, her condition worsened in the last days,” Daystar noted in its statement.

After Joni Lamb’s shocking death spread online, fans became suspicion that the broadcaster’s death might not be a simple case of death from health issues and called for investigation into her second husband, Doug Weiss.

“I hope they investigate Doug,” wrote one on Instagram, while another stated, “I pray they do an autopsy. Did Doug anything to harm her would be my big question? I hope not! I feel for Jonathan and Suzie!”

A third expressed, “Something seems off about this.”

“I sure would investigate the new husband,” added a fourth.

Prior to tying the knot with Doug Weiss in 2023, Joni Lamb was married to Marcus Lamb (died in 2021) with whom she shares three children - Jonathan Lamb, Rachel Lamb Brown, and Rebecca Lamb Weiss.

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