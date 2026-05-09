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Ana de Armas pens special note as Tom Cruise new film update disappoints fans

The Cuban actress shares first update after Tom Cruise's new film's sequel is scrapped

Ana de Armas pens special note as Tom Cruise new film update disappoints fans
Ana de Armas pens special note as Tom Cruise new film update disappoints fans

Ana de Armas has shared a special note after her rumoured beau, Tom Cruise's highly-awaited film’s update disappointed fans.

The Cuban-Spanish actress, who is in a brief relationship with the Top Gun actor, has offered a rare glimpse into her special birthday celebrations.

"The most epic birthday weekend, part 1," Ana wrote as she began her caption by thanking her fans and friends who made her special day extra special. 

"Thank you all for coming from all around the world to celebrate with me. You truly are the best friends. Thank you, @juankasfoto, for your photos," the Blonde actress concluded.

Ana also dropped a carousel of images, featuring herself and her close pals, with whom she marked her 38th birthday on April 30th.

However, she has not included Tom, whose highly anticipated film, the sequel to Edge of Tomorrow, has been cancelled, leaving fans in utter disappointment.

A bombshell report on Thursday, May 7th, claimed that insider recently confirmed that Tom Cruise’ new film, Edge of Tomorrow 2 is not in active development.

Collider reported that "Warner Bros. still hopes to make the movie in the future," but for now, speculation about a new sequel has been debunked.

So far, Tom Cruise, who has been dating Ana de Armas since 2024, has not reacted to these ongoing reports. 

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