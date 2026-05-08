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Henry Cavill's ‘Highlander’ reboot triggers outrage

The British heartthrob's highly anticipated film is already sparking controversy

Henry Cavills ‘Highlander’ reboot triggers outrage
Henry Cavill's ‘Highlander’ reboot triggers outrage

Henry Cavill's highly anticipated movie, Highlander reboot, has triggered a massive backlash among the public ahead of release.

The reboot of the 1986 classic, as reported by Daily Mail, outraged the locals of Scotland's Isle of Skye, a place where movie is being shot, due to several reasons.

One resident complained The Sun, "It seems Russell and Henry are being flown around in three choppers and the din is bloody incessant at times.”

Henry Cavills ‘Highlander’ reboot triggers outrage

The locals weren't angry in the start, instead, they were quite excited about having Highlander filmed on Skye.

However, things took an unpleasant turn due to the noise of helicopters as the local went on to rant, “It's not often you get big Hollywood actors roaming about. But the helicopters make so much noise that it's hard to think.”

Henry Cavills ‘Highlander’ reboot triggers outrage

The same resident also complained about the number of restrictions on public footpaths that bars them to walk there.

It’s worth mentioning here that the spot, where the forthcoming movie is currently being shot, is said to be one of the most beautiful in the Highlands.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the fantasy action film also stars Russell Crowe, Dave Bautista, and Marisa Abela.

Henry Cavill starrer Highlander reboot is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027.

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