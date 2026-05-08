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Britney Spears’ son Jayden responds cautiously after her DUI-related plea deal

Jayden James Federline shared a reaction after Spears reached a plea deal in her DUI case

Britney Spears’ son Jayden responds cautiously after her DUI-related plea deal
Britney Spears’ son Jayden responds cautiously after her DUI-related plea deal

Jayden James Federline has spoken out about his famous mother Britney Spears following her reported rehab exit after a DUI arrest.

On Wednesday, the Toxic singer’s son was enjoying a night out in West Hollywood when he was questioned by photographers about his mother's stint in rehab.

As per TMZ, the teenager responded with “no comment” when questioned, though he nodded affirmatively about his mother’s wellbeing.

His brief response came days after Spears reached a plea deal in her DUI case, with charges dropped after she pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

Prosecutors initially charged the Womanizer songstress with misdemeanor DUI offenses before reducing the case to a lesser reckless driving charge through a plea deal.

The arrangement usually applies when there is no prior DUI history, no accident or injuries, and the defendant shows commitment to rehabilitation.

As part of the plea deal, Spears will be on probation for 12 months and will be required to continue with mental health and substance abuse treatment.

The singer was previously charged with misdemeanor DUI nearly two months after her March 4 arrest in Ventura for alleged erratic driving.

“Britney is doing very well, she feels great and is optimistic about her future,” a source told the Daily Mail last week.

“She will continue to work on herself with counseling to be the best person she can be and really thrive in life,” the insider added.

The source also added that Britney Spears is spending most of her time with her two sons.

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