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Stephen Colbert plans emotional farewell with surprise reunion on 'The Late Show'

The American comedian set to wrap up his infamous 'The Late Show' later this month

Stephen Colbert plans emotional farewell with surprise reunion on The Late Show
Stephen Colbert plans emotional farewell with surprise reunion on 'The Late Show' 

Stephen Colbert is eyeing an emotional farewell to his infamous The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after the CBS timeslot shake-up with Byron Allen. 

The American comedian is set to conclude his popular talk show with special guests, per Entertainment Weekly

Shortly after CBS replaced Byron Allen's Comics Unleashed with The Late Show's timeslot, Colbert announced a special plan to conclude his historic talk show.  

He will kick off his second-to-last week on The Late Show by welcoming his fellow late-night hosts, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver, who is also known as Force Five. 

Colbert will later be joined by original Late Show host David Letterman, who passed the franchise on to Colbert upon his retirement in 2015.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert finale episode will air on May 21st after the show’s historic 33-year run.

This update came after CBS announced that Byron Allen’s show, Comics Unleashed, will replace The Late Show for the prime-time slot.

As the news broke, Stephen reacted to the shake-up in a sweet congratulatory message.

"God bless him. I know Byron. We got to know each other last year. He’s fascinating. You know his history with Carson?" the 61-year-old anchor told The Hollywood Reporter.   

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