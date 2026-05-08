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Ariana Grande announces release date for new single ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’

Ariana Grande sparks massive frenzy among fans by announcing her first single from upcoming album ‘Petal’

Ariana Grande announces release date for new single ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’
Ariana Grande announces release date for new single ‘Hate That I Made You Love Me’

Ariana Grande has a joyful news to share.

The Wicked actress delighted fans on Friday, May 8, by sharing an exciting news in a special Instagram post, announcing the release date for the lead single of her upcoming eighth studio album, Petal.

In the post, the 32-year-old American singer and actress announced that she is set to drop her first single, titled Hate That I Made You Love Me, on May 29, 2026.

“hate that i made you love me. my first single off of petal. 5.29,” she shared, adding, “one of my favorite songs i’ll ever write produced by my favorite collaborators and dearest human beings in the world, the brilliant @ilya_music, the one and only max martin (and me). i simply cannot wait for it to be yours.”

Alongside the special announcement, Grande posted two black-and-white photos of herself, showing her in a mesmerizing look.

Fans’ reactions:

Ariana Grande’s big announcement sent fans into a frenzy as one of them hyped it up, commenting, “already the song of the century.”

“OH MY GOD,” excitedly exclaimed another, while a third expressed, “you are the greatest! Im so excited!!!!!!!!!!”

Ariana Grande’s Petal:

Petal is the upcoming eighth studio album by Ariana Grande, set to release on July 31, 2026.

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