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Justin Baldoni’s attorney takes swipe at Blake Lively over testimony drama

The 'It Ends With Us' costars reached a settlement after almost two years of legal conflict

Justin Baldoni’s attorney takes swipe at Blake Lively over testimony drama
Justin Baldoni’s attorney takes swipe at Blake Lively over testimony drama

Blake Lively has been mocked by Justin Baldoni’s lawyer, who claimed she was too “scared” to testify and risk having her alleged “lies exposed.”

After almost two years of legal conflict, the It Ends With Us costars reached a settlement, with Lively continuing to pursue compensation tied to his failed defamation case.

Soon after the case settled Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman revealed that the “real reason” for the settlement was Lively's reluctance to face cross-examination during trial.

On Thursday.Freedman said in a statement that a trial would have “exposed her lies” and pointed out that Lively “ended up with nothing” following the settlement.

The lawyer shared, “Part of the reason Blake settled is because she was scared to take the witness stand at trial. She did not want to face cross examination by anyone because that would require her to tell the truth.”

“If she's doing this for survivors of sexual assault and sexual harassment and retaliation as she says, then why don't you take the stand at trial and prove it to the world?” he questioned.

The high-profile lawyer added, “A trial would have exposed her lies and the entire smear she was talking about in her interviews that she did.”

Baldoni’s lawyer accused Lively of making false claims during the legal battle, citing disputed testimony and arguing the settlement ultimately left her without the outcome she had sought.

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