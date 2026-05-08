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Jake Anderson calls it quits on 13-year marriage to wife Jenna Anderson

The ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Jake Anderson confirms divorce with Jenna after 13 years of marriage

Jake Anderson calls it quits on 13-year marriage to wife Jenna Anderson
Jake Anderson calls it quits on 13-year marriage to wife Jenna Anderson

Jake Anderson and Jenna Anderson have officially parted their ways.

On Thursday, May 7, PEOPLE reported that the Deadliest Catch star has confirmed his divorce with his estranged wife, Jenna Anderson, after 13 years of marriage.

The 45-year-old American explorer made the emotional revelation during the premiere of Deadliest Catch Season 22.

“After 17 years being together, 13 years married, Jenna and I have decided to call it quits. It's due to a lot of things. The major one is that I'm gone too much crab fishing,” Jake said.

He added, “But I got three little ones that need to eat, that have to go to school, that have to have doctor's appointments, and I don't have a job.”

During the show’s filming in fall 2025, Jake Anderson disclosed that he and Jenna has already been separated for eight months.

The former lovebirds met back in 2009 at a festival in Seattle when Jenna and her family went up to Jake and asked for his autograph.

“I autographed [her item with], ‘You’re beautiful.’ I was trying to stay out of trouble, so I was living on the boat. I wasn’t going out and spending money; I was trying to save my money,” he recalled while speaking to Screener TV in a past interview.

He shared that after staying in contact and talking on the phone for several feel, they fell in love and tied the knot in 2012.

Jake and Jenna Anderson share three children – 11-year-old son Aiden, eight-year-old daughter Cadence, and six-year-old son Luka.

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