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Leonardo DiCaprio reflects on David Attenborough's legacy as storyteller turns 100

David Attenborough celebrates 100th birthday on today

Leonardo DiCaprio reflects on David Attenboroughs legacy as storyteller turns 100
Leonardo DiCaprio reflects on David Attenborough's legacy as storyteller turns 100 

Leonardo DiCaprio has recalled Sir David Attenborough's legacy as the world celebrates the storyteller’s 100th birthday. 

On Friday, May 8th, the Titanic star turned to his Instagram account to share a heartfelt tribute to an English broadcaster, also a conservationist, broadcaster, writer, producer and narrator.

"Happy 100th birthday to Sir David Attenborough — a storyteller, naturalist, and one of the most enduring champions of our shared planet," DiCaprio began his birthday homage.

The One Battle After Another star continued, "For as long as I can remember, Sir David has opened windows into the natural world, bringing moments of wonder, beauty, and discovery into homes across the globe and inspiring generations to fall in love with life on Earth. Through his voice, many of us first came to witness the astonishing richness of biodiversity — and to understand both its fragility and its resilience." 

DiCaprio also recalled Attenborough’s deeply personal account in reshaping global awareness, in the author’s documentary, David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, which he released in 2020.

He concluded his birthday tribute as he thanked David, "For a lifetime dedicated to protecting our planet." 

For those unaware, Leonardo DiCaprio is a prominent environmental activist and philanthropist who has dedicated over two decades to climate change advocacy, biodiversity protection, and indigenous rights.

The Oscar-winning actor launched the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation in 1988, which has funded 200 high-impact projects in 50 countries. 

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