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Martin Short reveals 'nightmare' grief months after daughter Katherine's death

The 'Only Murders in the Building' star is facing grieve with joy after daughter, Katherine Short's devastated death

Martin Short reveals nightmare grief months after daughter Katherines death
Martin Short reveals 'nightmare' grief months after daughter Katherine's death  

Grieving father, Martin Short, has finally reacted to his daughter, Katherine Short's, shocking death in his first statement. 

The Only Murders in the Building star made a surprise appearance on CBS News Sunday Morning on International Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, where he opened up about the tragic family loss.

While promoting his upcoming Netflix documentary film, Marty Life is Short, devastated dad, 76, revealed his daughter's death came as an utter shock for the family, describing his grief as a "nightmare."

"But the understanding [is] that mental health and cancer, like my wife's, are both diseases, and sometimes with diseases they are terminal," the popular comedian and actor noted.

Furthermore, Selena Gomez's beloved co-star addressed Katherine's mental struggles, due to which she attempted suicide at the age of 42 in February of this year.

"And my daughter fought for a long time with extreme mental health, borderline personality disorder, other things, and did the best she couldn't until she couldn't," Martin remarked.

For those unfamiliar, the Three Amigos star confirmed Katherine's cause of death in February.

The heartbreaking statement read, "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time."

Apart from Katherine, Martin Short also shares his two adopted children, Oliver, 40 and Henry, 36, with his deceased wife, Nancy Dolman. 

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