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Elsie Hewitt posts sweet Mother's Day tribute amid rough patch with Pete Davidson

Elsie Hewitt shared the post she and Pete Davidson are 'working through' some relationship challenges

Elsie Hewitt posts sweet Mothers Day tribute amid rough patch with Pete Davidson
Elsie Hewitt posts sweet Mother's Day tribute amid rough patch with Pete Davidson

Elsie Hewitt marked her first Mother’s Day with a heartfelt celebration as reports continue to swirl about relationship troubles between her and Pete Davidson.

Taking to Instagram account on May 10, the 30-year-old model, who shares 4-month-old daughter Scottie Rose with the Saturday Night Live star, celebrated the occasion with a touching post.

Hewitt uploaded a photo carousel featuring moments from her pregnancy and early motherhood.

She wrote in her caption, "We’re all here because of a mother’s sacrifice to make herself your first home."

"I got to be Scottie’s Greatest honor of my life," Hewitt noted, adding, "Happy mother’s day."


Notably, Hewitt dropped the Mother's Day post amid reports that she and Davidson, 32, are working through some relationship issues.

“There are issues, but they're trying to figure things out together. They're adjusting to parenthood and working through the process,” a source told PEOPLE of the couple, adding that they consider Scottie "their top priority.”

In July 2025, Davidson and Hewitt shared the news that they were preparing to welcome their first baby.

On December 12, Scottie was born and she was named after Davidson's father, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died while responding to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. 

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