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Ryan Reynolds hails Blake Lively's bravery in Mother's Day post as Justin Baldoni case ends

Blake Lively reached to settlement with her 'It Ends with Us' co-star after 1.5 year of legal battle with Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds hails Blake Livelys bravery in Mothers Day post as Justin Baldoni case ends
Ryan Reynolds hails Blake Lively's bravery in Mother's Day post as Justin Baldoni case ends 

Ryan Reynolds is celebrating Mother's Day with his brave wife, Blake Lively, as she resolved her legal matters with Justin Baldoni.

On Sunday, May 10th, the Deadpool star turned to his Instagram stories to share a loving tribute for his life partner, whose "kindness" he admires the most.

Nearly six days after Blake settled her long-running lawsuit, Ryan honored her bravery as the mother of four, as she has been dealt with immense media scrutiny since she embroiled herself in Justin’s harassment battle.

"I appreciate this mother beyond measure. She is kind. She is the absolute love of my life – and to our four little kids, she’s the life of their love," Ryan scribbled.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share four kids: James, 11, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 3. 

P.C. Ryan Reynolds/Instagram Stories
P.C. Ryan Reynolds/Instagram Stories 

This update came almost a week after multiple media reports claimed that Blake Lively had settled her harassment case with Justin before their scheduled court trial, which was supposed to begin on Monday, May 18th.

For those unaware, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been in the headlines since the Gossip Girl alum accused her former co-star of harassment.

During the filming of their 2024 movie, It Ends with Us, Justin allegedly harassed her, fostered a hostile work environment and orchestrated a smear campaign against her.

However, the 41-year-old actor-director denied the allegations and submitted a defamation lawsuit.

Despite the messy legal battle, the two reached their out-of-court settlement on Monday, May, in which Blake Lively's husband played a significant part in convincing his wife to settle.  

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