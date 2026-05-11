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Owen Cooper unveils Beatles obsession in BAFTA TV Awards 2026 win speech

The 'Adolescence' star creates history at the 2026 BAFTA TV Awards with historical win

Owen Cooper unveils Beatles obsession in BAFTA TV Awards 2026 win speech
Owen Cooper unveils Beatles obsession in BAFTA TV Awards 2026 win speech 

Owen Cooper is again back in the headlines with a historical win at the 2026 BAFTA Television Awards!  

On Sunday, May 10th, the Adolescence star defeated his co-star, Ashley Walters, to bag the best supporting actor prize at the annual ceremony in London.

After accepting the huge trophy at the awards ceremony, Cooper said, "Wow, it’s heavy that, to be fair," before saying, "A year ago I was presenting an award, and now I’m collecting one."

During the 16-year-old British actor's historical moment, he revealed his three secret obsessions as he remembered music icon John Lennon's wise words at the awards ceremony.

"In the words of John Lennon, you won’t get anything unless you have the vision to imagine it. So in my eyes, I think you only need three things to succeed: one, you need an obsession; two, you need a dream; and three, you need The Beatles," the Warrington-born star noted.

Another Adolescence co-creator, Stephen Graham, who won the leading actor gong for his role as father Eddie Miller, described Owen Cooper as a "once in a generational talent."

Since its release in March last year, the iconic psychological series has received multiple awards.

In Adolescence, Owen Cooper played the role of Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy, who is accused of the murder of a classmate. 

His family, therapist, and the detective in charge are all left asking what really happened.    

BAFTA TV Awards 2026: ‘Adolescence’ leads with 11 nods, ‘A Thousand Blows’ comes in second
BAFTA TV Awards 2026: ‘Adolescence’ leads with 11 nods, ‘A Thousand Blows’ comes in second
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