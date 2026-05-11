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Jennifer Lopez joins star-packed night at 'The Roast of Kevin Hart' event

Jennifer Lopez appeared at Netflix’s live special 'The Roast of Kevin Hart' along with Chelsea Handler and other celebs

Jennifer Lopez joins star-packed night at The Roast of Kevin Hart event
Jennifer Lopez joins star-packed night at 'The Roast of Kevin Hart' event 

Jennifer Lopez turned heads in a bold red dress as she appeared at Netflix’s live special The Roast of Kevin Hart, delivering a show-stopping look at the star-studded event.

The Mother starlet showcased a bold, cleavage-baring look in a striking red dress at Netflix Is A Joke Festival’s live special The Roast of Kevin Hart, held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Sunday.

She made a glamorous appearance in the Baywatch-inspired outfit at the star-studded event.

Lopez wore a ruched-front ensemble with a thigh-grazing slit that put her legs on display.

The Unstoppable starlet completed her sexy look with a red Chanel bag and nude peep-toe kitten heels selected by styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

At the event, Lopez made the appearance on the red carpet along with Chelsea Handler and other celebrities.


Hosted by Shane Gillis, several comedians, athletes, actors and singers took to the stage to roast the man of the hour, Kevin Hart, live on Netflix.

Among those taking the stage to roast Kevin include Tom Brady, Pete Davidson, Draymond Green, Regina Hall, Lizzo, Jeff Ross, Usher, Sheryl Underwood, Tony Hinchcliffe

Also stepping out and hitting the carpet include stars like Tiffany Haddish, John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh, Amanda Kloots, Tom Segura, Hasan Minhaj, Jay Pharoah, Gabriel “Fluffy“ Iglesias, Love Island‘s Kordell Beckham, James Henry, Sommore, Tom Papa, Bert Kreischer and more.

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