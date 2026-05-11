News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Katy Perry shows off baby bump in rare post amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry flaunts pregnancy in heartfelt Instagram post as Justin Trudeau relationship takes center stage

Katy Perry shows off baby bump in rare post amid Justin Trudeau romance
Katy Perry shows off baby bump in rare post amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry celebrates motherhood in rare social media post amid Justin Trudeau romance.

The Dark Horse singer - who has been dating the former Canadian Prime Minister since last year marked Mother's Day proudly flauting her baby bump in special Instagram post.

Katy turned to her account on Sunday, May 10, to share a carousel of photos paying homage to all the mothers out there.

First in line was a never-before-seen photo of the Harleys in Hawaii songstress from hospital's bed affectionatly looking at her daughter Daisy while breastfeeding her.

Next in line was an old photo of her mother, Mary Perry - holding a phone to her ear while resting on what appeared to be a hospital bed.

"To all the Mother’s that visited deaths door and came back carrying life: I see, love and honor you. Happy Mother’s Day," wrote the ex-fiancée of Orlando Bloom - with whom she welcomed Daisy in 2020.

Sydney Sweeney under fire as OnlyFans creators react to 'Euphoria' S3 plot
Sydney Sweeney under fire as OnlyFans creators react to 'Euphoria' S3 plot
Dwayne Johnson leaves Kevin Hart shocked with raunchy roast remarks about Eniko Hart
Dwayne Johnson leaves Kevin Hart shocked with raunchy roast remarks about Eniko Hart
Jennifer Lopez offers exclusive glimpse of twins Max & Emme in Mother’s Day tribute
Jennifer Lopez offers exclusive glimpse of twins Max & Emme in Mother’s Day tribute
Taylor Frankie Paul exposes friend's betrayal on Mother's Day amid legal turmoil
Taylor Frankie Paul exposes friend's betrayal on Mother's Day amid legal turmoil
Blake Lively honors mom, mother-in-law in emotional tributes after legal settlement
Blake Lively honors mom, mother-in-law in emotional tributes after legal settlement
Jennifer Lopez joins star-packed night at 'The Roast of Kevin Hart' event
Jennifer Lopez joins star-packed night at 'The Roast of Kevin Hart' event
Owen Cooper unveils Beatles obsession in BAFTA TV Awards 2026 win speech
Owen Cooper unveils Beatles obsession in BAFTA TV Awards 2026 win speech
BAFTA TV Awards 2026: ‘Adolescence’ leads with 11 nods, ‘A Thousand Blows’ comes in second
BAFTA TV Awards 2026: ‘Adolescence’ leads with 11 nods, ‘A Thousand Blows’ comes in second
Ryan Reynolds hails Blake Lively's bravery in Mother's Day post as Justin Baldoni case ends
Ryan Reynolds hails Blake Lively's bravery in Mother's Day post as Justin Baldoni case ends
Elsie Hewitt posts sweet Mother's Day tribute amid rough patch with Pete Davidson
Elsie Hewitt posts sweet Mother's Day tribute amid rough patch with Pete Davidson
Martin Short reveals 'nightmare' grief months after daughter Katherine's death
Martin Short reveals 'nightmare' grief months after daughter Katherine's death
Gwyneth Paltrow pays tribute to ‘amazing women who shaped’ her
Gwyneth Paltrow pays tribute to ‘amazing women who shaped’ her

Popular News

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama ejected after elbow incident, coach blasts ‘disgusting’ physicality

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama ejected after elbow incident, coach blasts ‘disgusting’ physicality
24 minutes ago
King Charles calls for William, Harry 'reunion' amid growing pressure on monarchy

King Charles calls for William, Harry 'reunion' amid growing pressure on monarchy
an hour ago
Dwayne Johnson leaves Kevin Hart shocked with raunchy roast remarks about Eniko Hart

Dwayne Johnson leaves Kevin Hart shocked with raunchy roast remarks about Eniko Hart
an hour ago