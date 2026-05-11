Katy Perry shows off baby bump in rare post amid Justin Trudeau romance

Katy Perry celebrates motherhood in rare social media post amid Justin Trudeau romance.
The Dark Horse singer - who has been dating the former Canadian Prime Minister since last year marked Mother's Day proudly flauting her baby bump in special Instagram post.
Katy turned to her account on Sunday, May 10, to share a carousel of photos paying homage to all the mothers out there.
First in line was a never-before-seen photo of the Harleys in Hawaii songstress from hospital's bed affectionatly looking at her daughter Daisy while breastfeeding her.
Next in line was an old photo of her mother, Mary Perry - holding a phone to her ear while resting on what appeared to be a hospital bed.
"To all the Mother’s that visited deaths door and came back carrying life: I see, love and honor you. Happy Mother’s Day," wrote the ex-fiancée of Orlando Bloom - with whom she welcomed Daisy in 2020.