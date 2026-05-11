News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Taylor Frankie Paul exposes friend's betrayal on Mother's Day amid legal turmoil

'The Bachelorette' star drops fiery Mother's Day post amid legal feud with ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen

Taylor Frankie Paul exposes friends betrayal on Mothers Day amid legal turmoil
Taylor Frankie Paul exposes friend's betrayal on Mother's Day amid legal turmoil 

Taylor Frankie Paul has chosen Mother's Day to unload on a friend's betrayal amid her legal battle with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star aimed her so-called former besties, who abandoned her when she was going through the toughest phase of her life.  

On International Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10th, Taylor found the courage to expose her former pals for letting her down amid her legal turmoil with Dakota. 

The mom of three began her explosive rant, writing, "It’s Mother’s Day, so I’ll say whatever I want. As if it’s not already the worst time. I have STILL had 'friends' kicking me while I’m already down and calling it 'setting a boundary' and then BLAMES ME for being upset and responding." 

She publicly corrected her former friends, who parted ways with her, by giving justification that they are setting boundaries; she called it "nothing but shame" and "an attack."

"Not once have I called myself a "victim," but I’m HUMAN and have breaking points. What a snake friend just did to me in the public eye after everything she just witnessed," she kept the identity of her friend under wraps.

This update came a week after Utah court commissioner Russell Minas ordered Taylor Frankie Paul to stay 100 feet (30 meters) away from Dakota Mortensen for the next three years.

Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen's beef: 

The beef between the two exes centres on a tumultuous, toxic relationship defined by accusations of domestic abuse, police investigations, and a public legal battle over their child.

Notably, the feud escalated when footage emerged of a 2023 fight where Paul was caught on video throwing metal barstools at Mortensen, resulting in a guilty plea in abeyance to aggravated assault. 

Dwayne Johnson leaves Kevin Hart shocked with raunchy roast remarks about Eniko Hart
Dwayne Johnson leaves Kevin Hart shocked with raunchy roast remarks about Eniko Hart
Jennifer Lopez offers exclusive glimpse of twins Max & Emme in Mother’s Day tribute
Jennifer Lopez offers exclusive glimpse of twins Max & Emme in Mother’s Day tribute
Katy Perry shows off baby bump in rare post amid Justin Trudeau romance
Katy Perry shows off baby bump in rare post amid Justin Trudeau romance
Blake Lively honors mom, mother-in-law in emotional tributes after legal settlement
Blake Lively honors mom, mother-in-law in emotional tributes after legal settlement
Jennifer Lopez joins star-packed night at 'The Roast of Kevin Hart' event
Jennifer Lopez joins star-packed night at 'The Roast of Kevin Hart' event
Owen Cooper unveils Beatles obsession in BAFTA TV Awards 2026 win speech
Owen Cooper unveils Beatles obsession in BAFTA TV Awards 2026 win speech
BAFTA TV Awards 2026: ‘Adolescence’ leads with 11 nods, ‘A Thousand Blows’ comes in second
BAFTA TV Awards 2026: ‘Adolescence’ leads with 11 nods, ‘A Thousand Blows’ comes in second
Ryan Reynolds hails Blake Lively's bravery in Mother's Day post as Justin Baldoni case ends
Ryan Reynolds hails Blake Lively's bravery in Mother's Day post as Justin Baldoni case ends
Elsie Hewitt posts sweet Mother's Day tribute amid rough patch with Pete Davidson
Elsie Hewitt posts sweet Mother's Day tribute amid rough patch with Pete Davidson
Martin Short reveals 'nightmare' grief months after daughter Katherine's death
Martin Short reveals 'nightmare' grief months after daughter Katherine's death
Gwyneth Paltrow pays tribute to ‘amazing women who shaped’ her
Gwyneth Paltrow pays tribute to ‘amazing women who shaped’ her
Inside Blake Lively’s ‘mastermind’ plan to ‘rehab image’ after Justin Baldoni drama
Inside Blake Lively’s ‘mastermind’ plan to ‘rehab image’ after Justin Baldoni drama

Popular News

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama ejected after elbow incident, coach blasts ‘disgusting’ physicality

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama ejected after elbow incident, coach blasts ‘disgusting’ physicality
25 minutes ago
King Charles calls for William, Harry 'reunion' amid growing pressure on monarchy

King Charles calls for William, Harry 'reunion' amid growing pressure on monarchy
an hour ago
Dwayne Johnson leaves Kevin Hart shocked with raunchy roast remarks about Eniko Hart

Dwayne Johnson leaves Kevin Hart shocked with raunchy roast remarks about Eniko Hart
an hour ago