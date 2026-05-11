Taylor Frankie Paul exposes friend's betrayal on Mother's Day amid legal turmoil 

Taylor Frankie Paul has chosen Mother's Day to unload on a friend's betrayal amid her legal battle with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star aimed her so-called former besties, who abandoned her when she was going through the toughest phase of her life.
On International Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10th, Taylor found the courage to expose her former pals for letting her down amid her legal turmoil with Dakota.
The mom of three began her explosive rant, writing, "It’s Mother’s Day, so I’ll say whatever I want. As if it’s not already the worst time. I have STILL had 'friends' kicking me while I’m already down and calling it 'setting a boundary' and then BLAMES ME for being upset and responding."
She publicly corrected her former friends, who parted ways with her, by giving justification that they are setting boundaries; she called it "nothing but shame" and "an attack."
"Not once have I called myself a "victim," but I’m HUMAN and have breaking points. What a snake friend just did to me in the public eye after everything she just witnessed," she kept the identity of her friend under wraps.
This update came a week after Utah court commissioner Russell Minas ordered Taylor Frankie Paul to stay 100 feet (30 meters) away from Dakota Mortensen for the next three years.
Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen's beef:
The beef between the two exes centres on a tumultuous, toxic relationship defined by accusations of domestic abuse, police investigations, and a public legal battle over their child.
Notably, the feud escalated when footage emerged of a 2023 fight where Paul was caught on video throwing metal barstools at Mortensen, resulting in a guilty plea in abeyance to aggravated assault.