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Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama ejected after elbow incident, coach blasts ‘disgusting’ physicality

Wembanyama ejection for elbowing Naz Reid sparks a fierce coaching defense as the series ties 2-2

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama ejected after elbow incident, coach blasts ‘disgusting’ physicality
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama ejected after elbow incident, coach blasts ‘disgusting’ physicality

In a stunning turn for the NBA playoffs, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was ejected early in Sunday’s Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The incident occurred in the second quarter when Wembanyama swung an elbow that caught Minnesota Timberwolves forward Naz Reid in the jaw and neck area.

Referees quickly upgraded the foul to a Flagrant 2 resulting in an automatic exit for the young phenom.

Without their leader, the Spurs struggled, eventually losing 114-109 to the Timberwolves, which leveled the series at 2-2.

Wembanyama ejection for elbowing Naz Reid sparks a fierce coaching defense as the series ties 2-2
Wembanyama ejection for elbowing Naz Reid sparks a fierce coaching defense as the series ties 2-2

Despite the ejection, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson fiercely defended his player highlighting the intense physical pressure opponents place on the 7-foot-4 center.

Johnson voiced his frustration after the game stating, “Just the amount of physicality that people play with him, at some level, you have to protect yourself.”

He expressed concern over the lack of whistles for his star, adding:

“It’s starting to get disgusting in terms of when he tries to fight through things. I’m glad he took matters into his own hands. Not in terms of hitting Naz Reid but he’s going to have to protect himself if they’re not.’

The series now shifts back to San Antonio for a pivotal Game 5.

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