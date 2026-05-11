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King Charles calls for William, Harry 'reunion' amid growing pressure on monarchy

Prince William and Harry might 'end' years of estrangement for the sake of their cancer-stricken father, King Charles III

King Charles calls for William, Harry reunion amid growing pressure on monarchy
King Charles calls for William, Harry 'reunion' amid growing pressure on monarchy 

Prince William and Prince Harry's strained relationship has seemingly become a wound for King Charles III that now needs attention.

After an anti-monarchy group rallied around Buckingham Palace on Saturday, May 09th, His Majesty's private secretary, Theo Rycroft, said it is high time for William and Harry to mend their fences for the sake of their cancer-stricken father and the drowning monarchy.

The private aide allegedly remarked that, "thinks it’s time to knock their heads together” as he believes that “the mood is, he’s not wrong."

According to The Mirror, the two siblings have not spoken to each other since their beloved late grandmother and Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022.

However, Theo reported that the estrangement between the two brothers caused "great pain" and has become a deep wound for the 77-year-old British monarch, who now needs to be treated.

Besides, the confidante reportedly believes that the stalemate has dragged on long enough and "sees his job as helping the King resolve it," particularly after the recent protests at Buckingham Palace.

This update came a few days after Al Jazeera reported that British anti-royals had staged a "No Kings" protest outside Buckingham Palace in London, chanting "Down with the Crown" and calling for an elected head of state.

So far, neither Prince William nor Prince Harry has responded to these claims of his father. 

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