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What happened to Kyle Busch? Concerns rise after mid-race medical help request

NASCAR fans alarmed after Kyle Busch requests medical aid during race at Watkins Glen

What happened to Kyle Busch? Concerns rise after mid-race medical help request
What happened to Kyle Busch? Concerns rise after mid-race medical help request 

Veteran NASCAR driver Kyle Busch triggered concern during Go Bowling at The Glen after he was heard requesting medical assistance over team radio mid-race.

According to IBT, the No. 8 Chevrolet driver remained inside the top five during the NASCAR Cup Series event on Sunday, May 10. 

But his calm and direct instruction for a doctor to be made available immediately after the race quickly shifted attention away from his on-track performance and towards his physical condition.

Busch, a seasoned competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series, continued racing without visible interruption, suggesting the issue was not severe enough to force an immediate withdrawal.

However, the nature of the radio communication raised questions within the paddock and among fans about whether he was dealing with pain or an underlying injury that had yet to be disclosed.

The incident occurred while Busch was actively competing in the high-intensity road course race at Watkins Glen.

As per the race communications, Busch asked for a doctor to be ready immediately after he exited the car.

The request was made in a controlled and composed tone, indicating that while he was experiencing discomfort, he intended to complete the event before seeking treatment.

The two-time Cup Series champion was heard asking, “Can somebody try to find Bill Heisel? He's the kindred doctor guy. Tell him I need him after the race, please.”

When asked if the doctor should meet him at his car or on his bus after the race, Busch chose the latter, saying "I'm going to need a shot."

What happened to Kyle Busch? Concerns rise after mid-race medical help request

However, there has been no official confirmation from his team regarding the cause of the request or whether a specific injury is suspected.

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