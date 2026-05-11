Tyson Fury takes swipe at Anthony Joshua after Daniel Dubois victory

Tyson Fury has mocked Anthony Joshua for the knockout loss he suffered at the hands of Daniel Dubois.
According to Boxing Social, ahead of the fight, Fury has taken aim at Joshua following Daniel Dubois’ WBO heavyweight title victory over Fabio Wardley at the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester.
Dubois recently became a two-time heavyweight world champion after stopping Wardley in round 11 following a brutal battle that many fans have already labeled an early Fight of the Year contender.
After watching the fight, Fury compared Dubois’ performances against several heavyweight opponents and used it to question Joshua’s durability.
Fury said on social media, "I've just been sat here thinking after Dubois' unbelievable fight last night. Dubois fought 'Big Baby' Miller, stopped him but never put him down. Then he fought [Filip] Hrgovic… Wardley last night in an unbelievable fight. He hit [Oleksandr] Usyk with some big bombs, never put him over.”
"Yet he fights Anthony Joshua and pummels him, puts him to the floor [four] times. I'm not saying Anthony Joshua's chinless but there are the facts. Take it as you wish and as you will. Everybody else never went over, not a singular person, 'Big Baby' Miller, Hrgovic, Usyk or Wardley but Joshua goes down [four] times... Chinny!" he added.
Fury is expected to fight Joshua in November of this year, although the date and venue are yet to be confirmed. Fury could box in another warm up bout before that as well.