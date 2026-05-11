Andrew, Sarah Ferguson expected to draw attention at upcoming royal gathering

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson are expected to face intense public scrutiny over their attendance at an upcoming royal family event amid ongoing controversy surrounding the pair.
The latest happy news surrounding Princess Eugenie has fueled speculation about the attention her parents may receive at a future christening event.
On May 4, Princess Eugenie revealed she is pregnant with her third child, while Buckingham Palace said the baby is expected in summer 2026.
Eugenie also shared the news on social media, posting a family image featuring sons August and Ernest with a baby scan.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said the baby news could shift the spotlight back onto the York family when the time comes for a christening.
He said: “Think back to the last christening (of Athena Mapelli Mozzi in December 2025). It isn't going to go away, because it can't.”
This follows Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s relatively quiet appearance at the christening of their granddaughter Athena, Princess Beatrice's daughter.
Athena was born prematurely in January 2025, with a family christening taking place in December.
Celebrities including James Blunt and royals such as Princess Nina of Greece attended the ceremony, while Andrew and Sarah Ferguson kept a low profile, arriving separately at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in tinted-window cars.