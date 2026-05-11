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Tom Brady leaves Kevin Hart stunned with savage family joke comeback

Tom Brady roasts Draymond Green and Kevin Hart in surprise Netflix appearance

Tom Brady leaves Kevin Hart stunned with savage family joke comeback
Tom Brady leaves Kevin Hart stunned with savage family joke comeback

Tom Brady got roast revenge on Kevin Hart with brutal Knicks jersey stunt in surprise Netflix appearance.

According to Express, Brady appeared at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday night and ensured Kevin Hart paid for every wisecrack he delivered two years earlier.

The Netflix Roast of Kevin Hart brought the seven-time Super Bowl winner from the audience to deliver one of the evening's most highly anticipated moments, and Brady quickly set the atmosphere.

Approaching Hart from behind on stage, Brady disrupted his host's introductory comments with a confrontational opener that prompted instant laughter from attendees.

Brady questioned, "Have you even left the Forum? Or have you just been here screaming into that mic the last two years, waiting for daddy to come home? Well, unlike your real dad, I actually showed up."

Brady then unveiled a child-sized New York Knicks jersey and handed it to Hart, whose cherished Philadelphia 76ers had been eliminated by the Knicks in a four-game sweep just hours prior.

Brady noted, "That's newborn size. Alright, sit down. Hobbit."

It came after Dave Portnoy savaged Justin Herbert over a cameo in Madison Beer's "steamy music video."

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