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Jennifer Lopez offers exclusive glimpse of twins Max & Emme in Mother’s Day tribute

Jennifer Lopez marks Mother's Day with special homage to her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez

Jennifer Lopez offers exclusive glimpse of twins Max & Emme in Mother’s Day tribute
Jennifer Lopez offers exclusive glimpse of twins Max & Emme in Mother’s Day tribute

Jennifer Lopez is in owe of her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez in emotional Mother's Day tribute.

The On The Floor hitmaker turned to her Instagram account on Sunday, May 11, to share a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute for Guadalupe with a carousel of adorable photos.

First in the series was a photo of JLo cozying upto her mother as they both flashed a smile for the camera.

Next up was a photo of Guadalupe with Jenny's twins Maximilian "Max" David Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muñiz - whom she shares with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Offering fans a look into her and Guadalupe's bond Jennifer wrote, "our favorite color is purple. You love eating pastries and anything sweet. You laugh and it lights up the whole room with that loud and boisterous tone."

She continued, "When you dance, everybody has to stop and stare. You’re a lightning bolt. You’re the person I call in the middle of the night when I’m too lost and scared to admit it to anyone else and I can’t find my way out."

"These past 18 years I’ve learned that being a mom is a series of ebbs and flows where you’re closer to your child in a way that you’ve never felt with any human, and at times you feel so far away that you could die from heartache" added The Boy Next Door actress.

Jennifer also shared a video holding a chocolate cake with the words "mom's slice" on it.

She leaned to the camera asking her fans, "do you like mom's slice?..It's good" 

Jennifer Lopez appeared all by hersefl in the video seemingly hinting at her lonely Mother's day.

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