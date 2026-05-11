Sydney Sweeney under fire as OnlyFans creators react to 'Euphoria' S3 plot 

Sydney Sweeney has received a stark warning as real-life OnlyFans creators have finally broken their silence over her controversial scenes in HBO series, Euphoria season 3.
For those unaware, the Anyone But You alum has reprised her role of Cassie Howard in the ongoing psychological series.
However, the season saw Sweeney embarking on a career posting explicit content on OnlyFans to raise money for her lavish wedding to Nate Jacobs (played by Jacob Elordi)
Now, the real-life content creators reacted to the storyline of the new season, labelling it "ridiculous and cartoonish."
According to Variety, the fellow creator and former Boy Meets World star, Maitland Ward, called Sweeney's viral baby scene, "beyond troubling."
"That alone is infuriating: the age-play stuff where she’s dressed as a baby in a diaper, for example, credit card processors have very strict rules that you have to abide by, and the rules are getting stricter all the time," Ward noted.
This backlash came after Euphoria debuted season three's first episode, in which Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie Howard, transformed into a baby dog, wearing dog ears, a collar, and a corset to make money online through explicit content.
However, in the recent episode, the Euphoria makers also dragged infamous rapper, Bhad Bhabie, when Cassie (Sydney’s pal) and Maddy Perez (portrayed by Alexa Demie) were discussing how creators make money online.
"These girls are out here making millions [on OnlyFans]" and referencing her, she was on Dr Phil, she cussed him out and got super famous.
Speaking about the scene, Bhad Bhabie called it one of the "coolest moments" of her life, explaining to Too Much Info that she was watching the new season on her couch when it happened and was completely surprised.