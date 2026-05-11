Dwayne Johnson leaves Kevin Hart shocked with raunchy roast remarks about Eniko Hart

Dwayne Johnson surprised the audience at Kevin Hart’s Netflix roast with a series of raunchy jokes, including playful remarks about Hart’s wife Eniko Hart.
The Zootopia star fired off several jokes at Kevin Hart during his Netflix roast in Los Angeles on Sunday, including a few playful digs involving the comedian’s wife, Eniko Hart.
“I want to just take a moment to give a shout out to all the ladies up here on this dais,” Johnson said.
He added, “You all look beautiful, magnificent, sexy. You know who else looks sexy? Kevin's wife, Eniko."
The wrestler-turned-actor joked that Eniko “deserves an Academy Award for pretending she likes to f***' Hart.”
Johnson said in introducing Hart's spouse, “I want to just take a moment to give a shout out to all the ladies up here on this dais.”
He added, “You all look beautiful, magnificent, sexy. You know who else looks sexy? Kevin’s wife, Eniko.”
Hart said in response, “What the f***,” to which Johnson said, “I’m just giving her compliments!”
Johnson joked with Eniko, “Open up a bottle of tequila and, you know - stop squirming, Kevin!'
He also made a raunchy joke about Hart’s popularity with women, humorously comparing the comedian to a loud adult toy.
Chelsea Handler added to the roast with a cheeky remark about Eniko Hart, prompting a quick response from Johnson.
He said, “Yes, I do,” before launching into another
Johnson said he loved Hart, adding, “Just last week, I got a Kevin Hart tattoo on my c***. Yeah, life size too… Eniko, I’ll show you later. Kidding. She’s already seen it!”
Despite the roast format, Hart appeared taken aback by Johnson’s comment about his wife.
Johnson responded, “You’re the one who said, ‘Hey, listen, f***ing say anything you want!’”
Notably, many celebrities hit the carpet at the event, held on the last day of Netflix Is A Joke Fest on Sunday evening at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.