‘The Boys’: Chace Crawford spills on one of most massive twists in Season 5

Chace Crawford finally discusses one of the massive twists in Season 5 of The Boys.
Referring to episode 6’s twist, when Black Noir was killed off by none other than The Deep, the 40-year-old actor told ScreenRant that what made the death land harder was the strange bond the characters had built since season 4.
Crawford admitted the emotional weight of that fallout stayed with him, especially when delivering one of the scene’s most cutting lines.
“You’re not my bro,” said the Gossip Girl alum, adding, “You were never my bro.”
Elsewhere in the interview, the Reunion performer described filming the brutal death of Black Noir in Season 5, as "sad" and "intense".
Calling it a pivotal, emotional moment that solidified his character's dark path, Crawford said that he felt the gritty, hand-to-hand fight with actor Nathan Mitchell was "really dark" and "crazy".
The fifth and final season of The Boys premiered its first two episodes on April 8, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.
The satirical superhero television series, which stars Chace Crawford, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Laz Alonso, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Susan Heyward, and Colby Minifie, will conclude its finale on May 20, 2026.