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Cambridge shooting suspect Tyler Brown’s criminal record reveals past arrest details

Cambridge gunman Tyler Brown arrested after shooting 60 rounds near Harvard University

Cambridge shooting suspect Tyler Brown’s criminal record reveals past arrest details
Cambridge shooting suspect Tyler Brown’s criminal record reveals past arrest details 

Outrage erupted online following a chaotic police-involved shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with critics pointing to the suspected gunman’s criminal history.

Video shared by FOX 25 Boston appears to show the suspect, identified by Middlesex County District Attorney Marian T. Ryan as Tyler Brown, walking down the street while firing as cars pass nearby, prompting a heavy law enforcement response.

The station reported the video shows the suspect being shot, though the portion of the footage it shared does not include that moment.

"EMS has responded to the scene to treat at least one individual for a gunshot wound," the agency said, adding that no additional details about the circumstances were immediately available.

Cambridge Police Department (CPD) said officers were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the same area, noting there is no ongoing danger to the public.

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