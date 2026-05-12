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Jess Phillips quits Starmer cabinet, blasts ‘Mandelson saga’ in scathing letter

Jess Phillips resignation letter accuses Starmer government of delaying action on child exploitation

Jess Phillips quits Starmer cabinet, blasts ‘Mandelson saga’ in scathing letter
Jess Phillips quits Starmer cabinet, blasts ‘Mandelson saga’ in scathing letter

Jess Phillips has resigned from her role as safeguarding minister, becoming the second minister to step down amidst growing pressure on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

In her resignation letter, Phillips stated she could not continue to serve under the current leadership as she was “not seeing the change I think I, and the country expect.”

In a letter to Starmer, she said, “We have started to make steps towards change whilst in government and I have been grateful for your support. However, it would be remiss of me not to say that real change and direction in this area usually came from threats made by me in light of catastrophic mistakes.”

“The Mandelson saga whenever it bubbled up made Number 10 kick into gear on the subject in order to prove our credentials. I will never waste a crisis to make advancements for women and girls and so demands were made and some were met, she continued.


Phillip's departure follows that of junior minister Miatta Fahnbulleh on Tuesday morning, who also called for Sir Keir to establish a timetable for an "orderly transition" of leadership.

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