Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition affecting more than 170 million people all across the globe, has been officially renamed polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) after a global consensus study published in The Lancet.
The significant update aims to reflect the condition as a multisystem disorder, which is not specially a gynecological disease.
Experts stated the new name underscores that the condition involves reproductive, dermatological, metabolic, endocrine, and psychological systems.
Moreover, the update will lead to major changes in clinical guidelines, medical education, and disease classification to ensure consistent global use.
As per scientists, the term “PCOS” has long been misleading, as many patients do not actually have ovarian cysts. This has contributed to delayed diagnosis, patchy care, and stigma, particularly around fertility.
Dr. Melanie Cree, a pediatric endocrinologist involved in the initiative, stated the renaming is “more than semantics,” underscoring that it acknowledges the full complexity of the disease and shifts focus toward overall health instead of only reproductive issues.
The new term PMOS underscores three key aspects:
- Endocrine dysfunction
- Metabolic and cardiovascular risk
- Ovarian involvement without overemphasis on fertility
As per some experts, the change will promote earlier diagnosis, enhanced research into long-term metabolic effects, and comprehensive treatment.
Moreover, it is likely to minimise stigma and enhance patient understanding of the condition.
Overall, the remainder represents a significant shift in how the condition is viewed worldwide, reflecting increasing recognition that accurate terminology plays an important role for better diagnosis, patient care, and research.