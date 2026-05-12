Pakistan, China discuss mediation efforts as US-Iran tensions escalate

Amid the ongoing escalating situation between US-Iran, Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator to resolve the conflict, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar recently discussed his country’s “ongoing efforts to facilitate engagement between Iran and the United States” in a call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.
“Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated appreciation and support for Pakistan’s constructive mediation role,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a readout of the discussions between both of them.
“Both sides underscored the importance of continuing a durable ceasefire and ensuring normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” the ministry stated.
Notably, US President Trump is also set to visit China this week.
Meanwhile, Iran and the US are currently locked in a tense diplomatic and military standoff over ceasefire terms, as both the countries have proposed each other’s terms; however, the ceasefire has not been permanently ended yet.