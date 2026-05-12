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Pakistan, China discuss mediation efforts as US-Iran tensions escalate

Iran and the US are currently locked in a tense diplomatic and military standoff over ceasefire terms

Pakistan, China discuss mediation efforts as US-Iran tensions escalate
Pakistan, China discuss mediation efforts as US-Iran tensions escalate

Amid the ongoing escalating situation between US-Iran, Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator to resolve the conflict, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar recently discussed his country’s “ongoing efforts to facilitate engagement between Iran and the United States” in a call with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

“Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated appreciation and support for Pakistan’s constructive mediation role,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a readout of the discussions between both of them.

“Both sides underscored the importance of continuing a durable ceasefire and ensuring normal passage through the Strait of Hormuz,” the ministry stated.

Pakistan, China discuss mediation efforts as US-Iran tensions escalate

Notably, US President Trump is also set to visit China this week.

Meanwhile, Iran and the US are currently locked in a tense diplomatic and military standoff over ceasefire terms, as both the countries have proposed each other’s terms; however, the ceasefire has not been permanently ended yet.

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