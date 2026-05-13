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Donald Gibb, ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ actor, dies at 71 after critical health battle

The ‘Bloodsport’ actor Donald Gibb breathes his last at the age of 71 in Texas, United States

Donald Gibb, ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ actor, dies at 71 after critical health battle
Donald Gibb, ‘Revenge of the Nerds’ actor, dies at 71 after critical health battle

Donald Gibb has passed away.

On Tuesday, May 12, TMZ reported that the iconic Revenge of the Nerds actor died at the age of 71 while being surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Texas.

According to his son, Travis, Donald Gibb’s cause of death were serious health complications, which he had been battling for a long time.

Speaking to the outlet, Travis shared that his dad “loved the Lord and his family, friends and fans with all his heart.

He also asked for prayers and privacy during this difficult time, adding that “their father will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

Fans’ reactions:

Shortly after Donald Gibb’s death news broke, fans flooded the social media platforms to express their condolences.

“I didnt want to see this today..Rip Ogre,” wrote one on Instagram, while another expressed shock, stating, “OMG, him too!? He was an icon. RIP Donald.”

A third added, “Thank you for our childhood memories.. salute.”

Who was Donald Gibb?

Born on August 4, 1954, Donald Richard Gibb was an American actor, best known for his roles as Ogre in several installments of the Revenge of the Nerds film series.

He also gained widespread attention for playing Kumite fighter Ray Jackson in Bloodsport.

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