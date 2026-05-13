Denver Airport Runway Death: Michael Mott identified in fatal incident

Authorities have identified Michael Mott, 41, as the man killed Friday night after trespassing onto a runway at Denver International Airport.
Mott scaled an eight-foot perimeter fence and was struck by a Frontier Airlines plane taking off for Los Angeles.
The impact caused an engine fire leading to the evacuation of 224 people and minor injuries to 12 passengers.
Denver’s Chief Medical Examiner, Sterling McLaren, confirmed the death was a suicide, stating, “The cause of death was created by the engine of the plane and then there was a fire following that impact.”
Investigations revealed Mott had a lengthy criminal history spanning two decades including arrests for assault and trespassing.
Most recently, he faced felony charges in Colorado Springs just weeks ago. In 2020, he was found not guilty by reason of insanity in a different case.
Security initially missed Mott because they mistook a radar alarm for wildlife.
Airport CEO Phillip Washington explained, “The camera view was alternating between the wildlife and the individual” noting that Mott was also obscured by nearby ditches.
Washington called the event a “horrible and preventable tragedy” but stressed that the short timeframe made it impossible to intervene.