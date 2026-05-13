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Alex Ekubo dies at 40: Devastating cause of death leaves fans heartbroken

The ‘A Sunday Affair’ actor Alex Ekubo breathes his last at the age of 40 after a tragic illness

Alex Ekubo dies at 40: Devastating cause of death leaves fans heartbroken
Alex Ekubo dies at 40: Devastating cause of death leaves fans heartbroken

Alex Ekubo is no more.

On Monday, May 12, Peoples Gazette reported that the famous Nigerian actor, who worked in 2023 film A Sunday Affair, died at the age of 40 after a tragic health battle.

According to the report, Alex Ekubo passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

The upsetting news was first shared by Godwin Nnadiekwe – Ekubo’s colleague – in his Instagram post, who stated, “I’m struggling to find the words. This news has truly broken me. Nollywood has lost a rare soul, and I’m lost for words because this wasn’t the plan, Alex Ekubo.”

“To think you already prepared your will — it’s a heartbreak I can’t quite describe. Rest well, my friend,” he added.

Shortly after Alex Ekubo’s death news began circulating online, fans expressed their heartbreak through emotional comments.

“Omg tell me it’s fake,” stated a first, while another expressed, “Omg this is so heartbreaking.”

A third wrote in disbelief, “No this can’t be true.”

Who was Alex Ekubo?

Born on April 10, 1986, Alexx Ekubo-Okwaraeke was a Nigerian actor, entertainer, and humanitarian, known for his work in Nollywood films, particularly romantic comedies and dramas.

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