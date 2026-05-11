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Forza Horizon 6 cracked and leaked online following massive steam security error

Forza Horizon 6 cracked early via unencrypted Steam preload

Forza Horizon 6 cracked and leaked online following massive steam security error
Forza Horizon 6 cracked and leaked online following massive steam security error

In a massive blow to Microsoft and Playground Games, Forza Horizon 6 has leaked online and been cracked over a week before its official May 19, 2026 launch.

The security breach occurred when an unencrypted preload build – totaling 155GB – was accidentally uploaded to Steam. While preloads are standard, they are typically locked behind encryption until launch day.

According to reports from industry insiders, the mistake left the virtual front door wide open. As one analyst noted, “Someone at Microsoft forgot to encrypt the pre-download, what an insane screw up.”

Within hours of the files appearing on SteamDB, piracy groups successfully cracked the game distributing it across various torrent sites.


The leak is particularly devastating as the game features the series’ most anticipated setting: Japan, including a massive recreation of Tokyo.

While the pirated version is reportedly “crashy,” it gives a nine-day head start to those avoiding the official release.

One software engineer on Reddit commented on the human error stating, “The protocol for encrypting files didn’t change, it’s a fundamental security oversight.”

Despite the leak, the game remains a top seller on steam, as most fans prefer the polished official experience over a broken early build.

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