Los Angeles Chargers sign TE David Njoku: Contract details and impact for Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers have officially signed veteran tight end David Njoku to a one-year contract ending his long-standing tenure with the Cleveland Browns.
The deal, worth up to $8 million, was confirmed on Monday, May 11, 2026, by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Njoku, 29, joins the Chargers after spending nine seasons in Cleveland, where he became one of the most productive tight ends in franchise history.
He ranks second all-time for Browns tight ends in both receptions and touchdowns trailing only Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome.
While his 2025 season was hampered by injuries including knee and ankle issues, he remains a high-upside threat for quarterback Justin Herbert.
Regarding the transition, Rapoport noted on social media that “after nine years with Cleveland, Njoku moves on to catch passes from Justic Herbert” in a move designed to bolster the Bolts’ red-zone offense.
Analysts believe his veteran presence will balance a young room featuring Oronde Gadsden II.
The move provides a fresh start for the former Pro Bowler, who looks to recapture his 2023 form. As Rapoport summarized, “the Chargers have agreed to terms with former Browns TE David Njoku giving him a 1-year deal worth up to $8M.”