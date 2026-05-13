Princess Kate makes emotional confession during her first solo trip to Italy after cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate has opened up emotionally during her first solo trip to Italy since announcing her cancer remission.
The Princess of Wales visited Italy on May 13 for her first overseas work trip since 2023, meeting educators at the Loris Malaguzzi International Centre in Reggio Emilia to learn about its early childhood education approach.
Princess Kate said, "I’ve been meaning to come for quite some time, so to be here now is very exciting," according to royal reporter Roya Nikkhah.
Notably, she kicked off her visit to learn more about the city's renowned approach to early childhood education as her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood expands internationally.
The Princess arrived at Piazza Camillo Prampolini wearing a crisp blue suit by Edeline Lee, a Canadian-British designer based in London.
She completed the look with a white blouse, baby blue handbag and tan pumps, plus pearl jewelry.
Princess Kate was greeted by large crowds in the city’s town square, where thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of her during the visit.
Her solo trip to Italy marks her first work trip overseas since announcing her cancer diagnosis in 2024.
She spent much of that year out of the public eye amid her treatment and recovery, and she returned to a fuller schedule of duties after announcing she was in remission in early 2025.