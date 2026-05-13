News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Princess Kate makes emotional confession during her first solo trip to Italy after cancer diagnosis

The Princess of Wales visited Italy on May 13 for her first overseas work trip since 2023

Princess Kate makes emotional confession during her first solo trip to Italy after cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate makes emotional confession during her first solo trip to Italy after cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate has opened up emotionally during her first solo trip to Italy since announcing her cancer remission.

The Princess of Wales visited Italy on May 13 for her first overseas work trip since 2023, meeting educators at the Loris Malaguzzi International Centre in Reggio Emilia to learn about its early childhood education approach.

Princess Kate said, "I’ve been meaning to come for quite some time, so to be here now is very exciting," according to royal reporter Roya Nikkhah.

Notably, she kicked off her visit to learn more about the city's renowned approach to early childhood education as her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood expands internationally.

The Princess arrived at Piazza Camillo Prampolini wearing a crisp blue suit by Edeline Lee, a Canadian-British designer based in London.

She completed the look with a white blouse, baby blue handbag and tan pumps, plus pearl jewelry.


Princess Kate was greeted by large crowds in the city’s town square, where thousands gathered to catch a glimpse of her during the visit.

Her solo trip to Italy marks her first work trip overseas since announcing her cancer diagnosis in 2024.

She spent much of that year out of the public eye amid her treatment and recovery, and she returned to a fuller schedule of duties after announcing she was in remission in early 2025.

James Middleton shares message for Camilla after her controversial take on Kate exposed
James Middleton shares message for Camilla after her controversial take on Kate exposed
Key takeaways from King Charles's historic speech at the State Opening of Parliament
Key takeaways from King Charles's historic speech at the State Opening of Parliament
Princess Kate touches down in Italy for emotional return to global stage
Princess Kate touches down in Italy for emotional return to global stage
King Charles, Queen Camilla make grand arrival at Parliament for landmark King's Speech
King Charles, Queen Camilla make grand arrival at Parliament for landmark King's Speech
Princess Anne's Royal engagement hit with disruption: 'should cancel this visit'
Princess Anne's Royal engagement hit with disruption: 'should cancel this visit'
Meghan Markle 'triggered' by Kate and William's recent Instagram post: 'beyond unfair'
Meghan Markle 'triggered' by Kate and William's recent Instagram post: 'beyond unfair'
Kate Middleton reveals 'special' stop during Italy trip for cause close to her heart
Kate Middleton reveals 'special' stop during Italy trip for cause close to her heart
Prince George reportedly hesitant about major part of royal lifestyle
Prince George reportedly hesitant about major part of royal lifestyle
Queen Camilla invites Kate Middleton’s brother to Clarence House for moving cause
Queen Camilla invites Kate Middleton’s brother to Clarence House for moving cause
King Charles, Queen Camilla host high-profile royal event without Kate Middleton
King Charles, Queen Camilla host high-profile royal event without Kate Middleton
Duchess Sophie quietly attends high-level conference in Denmark on behalf of King Charles
Duchess Sophie quietly attends high-level conference in Denmark on behalf of King Charles
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accused of kicking his dog 'in the head' in new book
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accused of kicking his dog 'in the head' in new book

Popular News

Princess Kate makes emotional confession during her first solo trip to Italy after cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate makes emotional confession during her first solo trip to Italy after cancer diagnosis
44 minutes ago
Dua Lipa breaks down viral 'funmaxxing' trend as legal battle with Samsung intensifies

Dua Lipa breaks down viral 'funmaxxing' trend as legal battle with Samsung intensifies

an hour ago
Nigel Farage under investigation over £5m undeclared gift after local election surge

Nigel Farage under investigation over £5m undeclared gift after local election surge

an hour ago