Christopher Nolan breaks silence on controversial Travis Scott casting in 'The Odyssey'  

Christopher Nolan has finally spoken out about the controversial casting of Travis Scott in the highly anticipated movie, The Odyssey.
In a recent conversation with Time magazine, the Oppenheimer director defended his decision to cast Kylie Jenner's former boyfriend in the star-studded film.
Confirming Scott's appearance in The Odyssey, Nolan said he cast the rapper for a crucial role in the movie, as his character, a bard, a professional poet, recites verses and stories about heroes, which is a crux of the film.
"I cast him because I wanted to nod towards the idea that this story has been handed down as oral poetry, which is analogous to rap," the 55-year-old American filmmaker said.
For those unaware, Nolan and Scott previously worked together in the director's 2022 superhit film, Tenet, in which he wrote the song, The Plan.
However, this time the rap star's appearance in the upcoming film sparked controversy after fans spotted the 35-year-old rapper in early television spots for Nolan's new adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem in recent months.
It is worth noting that the father of two has not appeared in the two officially released trailers for the new movie, but viewers quickly flocked to social media to question Nolan's surprising decision to include the hip-hop icon in his latest flick.
Several of them criticised the director for casting Travis Scott in The Odyssey after he appeared in an exclusive TV teaser trailer released back in January.
The forthcoming action-fantasy film also stars Elliot Page, Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway and others in a leading cast.
Notably, The Odyssey will premiere globally on July 17 of this year.