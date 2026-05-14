Rihanna home shooting case: Singer secures upper hand after judge’s major ruling

The home shooting case of Rihanna has taken an interesting turn after court denied a major request of the suspect Ivanna Ortiz.
According to CBS, a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge, on during Wednesday hearing, turned down the request to send the suspect to mental competency proceedings.
In its ruling, the judge found that there was "not substantial evidence of incompetence" to favour such proceedings.
The hearing ended with a court date for the next one, set for May 19, 2026.
It’s worth mentioning here that the 38-year-old singer’s Beverly Crest area home was targeted by the 35-year-old Florida based woman on March 8, 2026.
Rihanna, who was inside with her family, including her partner A$AP Rocky and their children and two staff members, hears shots outside her mansion around 1:15 p.m.
Ortiz allegedly fired multiple shots from an AR-15-style rifle at the Diamonds singer’s home and fled, however, authorities soon tracked the woman down via her vehicle, a Tesla with, outside the Sherman Oaks Galleria, where she was arrested.
The suspect, in the case, was charged with multiple counts, including attempted murder.
If convicted in the case of shooting at Rihanna's home, Ivanna Ortiz could face life in prison.