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Prince Harry makes personal reflection while recalling on ‘past mistakes’

The Duke of Sussex looked back on his “past mistakes” as part of a wider message

Prince Harry makes personal reflection while recalling on ‘past mistakes’
Prince Harry makes personal reflection while recalling on ‘past mistakes’

Prince Harry made a candid personal reflection while looking back on his “past mistakes.”

The Duke of Sussex wrote an opinion piece condemning the rise in antisemitism in Britain, citing recent attacks in Manchester and London as deeply troubling examples.

He argued that remaining silent in the face of such hatred allows "hate and extremism to flourish unchecked".

In his article for The New Statesman, Harry differentiated between legitimate protest and antisemitism, stressing the importance of not conflating the two, writing that "hatred directed at people for who they are, or what they believe, is not protest. It is prejudice".

The duke acknowledged the “deep and justified alarm” over the destruction in Gaza and Lebanon, while urging that public anger be expressed more precisely and responsibly.

"We have seen how legitimate protest against state actions in the Middle East does exist alongside hostility toward Jewish communities at home just as we have also seen how criticism of those actions can be too easily dismissed or mischaracterised," he wrote.

"Nothing, whether criticism of a government or the reality of violence and destruction, can ever justify hostility toward an entire people or faith," Harry added.

Prince Harry makes personal reflection while recalling on ‘past mistakes’

He reflected on his “past mistakes,” referencing earlier controversies, and criticised media coverage of recent antisemitic incidents, warning that increasingly polarised debate risks fuelling division.

Prince Harry ended his piece by calling for unity, urging readers to reject both antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred wherever it appears.

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