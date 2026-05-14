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Jennifer Lopez wows in bold look ahead of 'Office Romance' release

J.Lo is preparing for her upcoming rom-com Office Romance to hit Netflix on June 5

Jennifer Lopez wows in bold look ahead of Office Romance release
Jennifer Lopez wows in bold look ahead of 'Office Romance' release

Jennifer Lopez showed off her sculpted abs in a revealing bra while praising her “great chemistry” with Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein.

The Mother starlet flaunted her toned midriff in a revealing outfit during an outing in New York City on Wednesday.

Lopez, who recently shared playful moments with Goldstein, arrived in style at the Four Seasons Hotel in New York City while promoting the upcoming Netflix film Office Romance.

She garnered attention while stepping out of a sleek vehicle and displayed her toned abs in a black bralette top.

The This Is Me…Now singer paired low-waisted tan trousers with a matching blazer, briefly revealing her underwear beneath the ensemble.

She slipped into a pair of open-toed tan heels and carried a mini, leopard-print purse in her hand.

Lopez styled her long locks parted in the middle and effortlessly flowed down past her shoulders.

She accessorized the outfit with a gold-chain necklace as well as a pair of fashionable shades.

Jennifer Lopez wows in bold look ahead of Office Romance release

A soft blush highlighted her cheekbones, while a nude matte lip completed her makeup look.

J.Lo later took to Instagram Stories to share a closer look at her outfit, posing in a spacious hallway.

In two clips from her NYC outing, she was seen confidently strutting toward the camera.

Jennifer Lopez has been filtering through a busy schedule as she prepares for her upcoming rom-com Office Romance to hit Netflix on June 5. 

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