Prince William makes personal admission about Princess Charlotte passion

Prince William speaks warmly about daughter Princess Charlotte’s growing passion for football during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.
On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales praised daughter Princess Charlotte’s growing interest in football while attending an honours ceremony at Windsor Castle, where he also presented Kerry Davis with an MBE for services to women’s football.
William asked Davis for her thoughts on the women's game and confirmed that his daughter actively plays football.
"When I was at school it was netball, rounders, there was no football," Davis said, reflecting on how dramatically opportunities for girls have changed.
Notably, Davis enjoyed a 16-year England career after debuting in 1982, featuring at major tournaments including the 1984 European Championships and the 1995 World Cup.
Across 90 caps, she scored 43 goals, ranking her third on the Lionesses’ all-time scoring list.
Davis highlighted the importance of diverse role models and more female coaches to improve representation in sport.
Sports commentator Clive Tyldesley also received a CBE from Prince William, with the pair briefly discussing Aston Villa ahead of their European final.
Tyldesley later praised the prince’s genuine football enthusiasm.
"There's nothing manufactured about his love for his football team," he said, describing William's support for the Birmingham-based club as "a genuine link between the (Royal) Family and the national sport".
England rugby captain Zoe Stratford was honoured at the ceremony, receiving an OBE for services to rugby union football after leading the Red Roses to World Cup success last year.