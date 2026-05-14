News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Prince William makes personal admission about Princess Charlotte passion

The Prince of Wales praised daughter Princess Charlotte’s growing interest while attending an honours ceremony at Windsor Castle

Prince William makes personal admission about Princess Charlotte passion
Prince William makes personal admission about Princess Charlotte passion

Prince William speaks warmly about daughter Princess Charlotte’s growing passion for football during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

On Wednesday, the Prince of Wales praised daughter Princess Charlotte’s growing interest in football while attending an honours ceremony at Windsor Castle, where he also presented Kerry Davis with an MBE for services to women’s football.

William asked Davis for her thoughts on the women's game and confirmed that his daughter actively plays football.

Prince William makes personal admission about Princess Charlotte passion

"When I was at school it was netball, rounders, there was no football," Davis said, reflecting on how dramatically opportunities for girls have changed.

Notably, Davis enjoyed a 16-year England career after debuting in 1982, featuring at major tournaments including the 1984 European Championships and the 1995 World Cup.

Across 90 caps, she scored 43 goals, ranking her third on the Lionesses’ all-time scoring list.

Davis highlighted the importance of diverse role models and more female coaches to improve representation in sport.

Sports commentator Clive Tyldesley also received a CBE from Prince William, with the pair briefly discussing Aston Villa ahead of their European final.

Tyldesley later praised the prince’s genuine football enthusiasm.

"There's nothing manufactured about his love for his football team," he said, describing William's support for the Birmingham-based club as "a genuine link between the (Royal) Family and the national sport".

England rugby captain Zoe Stratford was honoured at the ceremony, receiving an OBE for services to rugby union football after leading the Red Roses to World Cup success last year.

Prince William, Kate Middleton strongly oppose Harry's new idea: 'deeply uneasy'
Prince William, Kate Middleton strongly oppose Harry's new idea: 'deeply uneasy'
Kate Middleton shares special message after receiving highest honour in Italy
Kate Middleton shares special message after receiving highest honour in Italy
Prince Harry makes personal reflection while recalling on ‘past mistakes’
Prince Harry makes personal reflection while recalling on ‘past mistakes’
Kate Middleton kicks off Italy trip with surprise visit to Loris Malaguzzi Centre
Kate Middleton kicks off Italy trip with surprise visit to Loris Malaguzzi Centre
Kensington Palace shares exclusive update amid Princess Kate Italy trip
Kensington Palace shares exclusive update amid Princess Kate Italy trip
Princess Kate makes emotional confession during her first solo trip to Italy after cancer diagnosis
Princess Kate makes emotional confession during her first solo trip to Italy after cancer diagnosis
James Middleton shares message for Camilla after her controversial take on Kate exposed
James Middleton shares message for Camilla after her controversial take on Kate exposed
Key takeaways from King Charles's historic speech at the State Opening of Parliament
Key takeaways from King Charles's historic speech at the State Opening of Parliament
Princess Kate touches down in Italy for emotional return to global stage
Princess Kate touches down in Italy for emotional return to global stage
King Charles, Queen Camilla make grand arrival at Parliament for landmark King's Speech
King Charles, Queen Camilla make grand arrival at Parliament for landmark King's Speech
Princess Anne's Royal engagement hit with disruption: 'should cancel this visit'
Princess Anne's Royal engagement hit with disruption: 'should cancel this visit'
Meghan Markle 'triggered' by Kate and William's recent Instagram post: 'beyond unfair'
Meghan Markle 'triggered' by Kate and William's recent Instagram post: 'beyond unfair'

Popular News

UFC 328 Medical Suspensions: Sean Strickland and 10 Others sidelined after Newark Wars

UFC 328 Medical Suspensions: Sean Strickland and 10 Others sidelined after Newark Wars
55 minutes ago
‘3 Idiots’ sequel moves forward with major development

‘3 Idiots’ sequel moves forward with major development
46 minutes ago
Minnesota Vikings UDFA Scooby Williams fails physical, will not sign

Minnesota Vikings UDFA Scooby Williams fails physical, will not sign
2 hours ago