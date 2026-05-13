Bettina Anderson posts ‘sweet’ message for Don Jr, Vanessa on their big day

Donald Trump Jr shared a sweet birthday tribute to daughter Kai Trump in honor of her turning 19 - and even his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, chimed in on the well-wishes.
Kai, who will attend the University of Miami next year to play golf, turned 19 on Tuesday, May 12.
In a heartfelt tribute, her dad, the eldest son of President Donald Trump, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share never-before-seen photos of his daughter.
Don Jr shares Kai with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, to whom he was married from 2005 to 2018, during which time they welcomed five children.
In the most recent picture, taken just a few weeks ago, the father-daughter duo stood side by side as he sent her off to senior prom in a long, red gown.
Elsewhere in the upload, Don Jr, 48, shared a series of throwback snaps including images of sun-soaked beaches, political engagements, dirt bike rides and family milestones.