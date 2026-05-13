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Bettina Anderson posts ‘sweet’ message for Don Jr, Vanessa on their big day

Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Bettina Anderson pens surprising message to his ex-wife ahead of wedding

Bettina Anderson posts ‘sweet’ message for Don Jr, Vanessa on their big day
Bettina Anderson posts ‘sweet’ message for Don Jr, Vanessa on their big day

Donald Trump Jr shared a sweet birthday tribute to daughter Kai Trump in honor of her turning 19 - and even his fiancée, Bettina Anderson, chimed in on the well-wishes.

Kai, who will attend the University of Miami next year to play golf, turned 19 on Tuesday, May 12.

In a heartfelt tribute, her dad, the eldest son of President Donald Trump, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share never-before-seen photos of his daughter.

Don Jr shares Kai with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, to whom he was married from 2005 to 2018, during which time they welcomed five children.

In the most recent picture, taken just a few weeks ago, the father-daughter duo stood side by side as he sent her off to senior prom in a long, red gown.

Elsewhere in the upload, Don Jr, 48, shared a series of throwback snaps including images of sun-soaked beaches, political engagements, dirt bike rides and family milestones.

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