Vin Diesel calls Paul Walker's daughter 'source of strength' at Cannes Film Festival

An emotional Vin Diesel remembered late pal and co-star Paul Walker at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival during the 25th anniversary screening of The Fast and Furious.
On Wednesday, May 13, Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez led a cast reunion of the iconic franchise at the film festival and were joined by Jordana Brewster and Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, 27, for a midnight screening of the 2001 street racing film.
Talking to the sold-out crowd inside the Grand Lumiere Theatre, a teary-eyed Diesel said, "I pray that in your life, you can have a brother like Paul."
Sharing how the experience of watching the films is different for himself, the Fast X actor noted, "The scene that you see, I see the moment Pablo (Paul) told me he had a one-year-old daughter."
He went on to recall an emotional moment he shared with Meadow earlier that day, telling the crowd, "She said, 'I'm 27, and I'm watching this film that my father made at 27,' and I thought, 'How profound.' Meadow has been such a source of strength, and I know he'd be so proud of you."
Appreciating Meadow for joining the cast for the special screening in the absence of her father, who died in a fiery car crash in 2013 at the age of 40, Diesel said, "This is a film where brotherhood was introduced to our millennium, by myself and my brother Pablo."
"And the person that was not going to let me come alone here to represent that brotherhood is Meadow Walker," added the actor.
Notably, the next instalment of the Fast franchise, Fast Forever, will hit theatres on March 17, 2028, and Vin Diesel shared this week that the franchise is being adapted into a television series by Universal.