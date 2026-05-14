News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Vin Diesel calls Paul Walker's daughter 'source of strength' at Cannes Film Festival

Vin Diesel tears up as he introduces Paul Walker's daughter during the 25th anniversary screening of 'The Fast and Furious'

Vin Diesel calls Paul Walkers daughter source of strength at Cannes Film Festival
Vin Diesel calls Paul Walker's daughter 'source of strength' at Cannes Film Festival

An emotional Vin Diesel remembered late pal and co-star Paul Walker at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival during the 25th anniversary screening of The Fast and Furious.

On Wednesday, May 13, Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez led a cast reunion of the iconic franchise at the film festival and were joined by Jordana Brewster and Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, 27, for a midnight screening of the 2001 street racing film.

Talking to the sold-out crowd inside the Grand Lumiere Theatre, a teary-eyed Diesel said, "I pray that in your life, you can have a brother like Paul."

Sharing how the experience of watching the films is different for himself, the Fast X actor noted, "The scene that you see, I see the moment Pablo (Paul) told me he had a one-year-old daughter."


He went on to recall an emotional moment he shared with Meadow earlier that day, telling the crowd, "She said, 'I'm 27, and I'm watching this film that my father made at 27,' and I thought, 'How profound.' Meadow has been such a source of strength, and I know he'd be so proud of you."

Appreciating Meadow for joining the cast for the special screening in the absence of her father, who died in a fiery car crash in 2013 at the age of 40, Diesel said, "This is a film where brotherhood was introduced to our millennium, by myself and my brother Pablo."

"And the person that was not going to let me come alone here to represent that brotherhood is Meadow Walker," added the actor.

Notably, the next instalment of the Fast franchise, Fast Forever, will hit theatres on March 17, 2028, and Vin Diesel shared this week that the franchise is being adapted into a television series by Universal.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' unveils new poster, bts footage ahead of release
'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' unveils new poster, bts footage ahead of release
Noah Wyle reveals key details about 'The Pitt' season 3
Noah Wyle reveals key details about 'The Pitt' season 3
Pedro Pascal makes huge announcement after Stephen Colbert kiss sparks frenzy
Pedro Pascal makes huge announcement after Stephen Colbert kiss sparks frenzy
Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ & Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’ land Library of Congress honor
Taylor Swift’s ‘1989’ & Beyoncé’s ‘Single Ladies’ land Library of Congress honor
Justin Baldoni ready to work with Blake Lively again in 'It Ends With Us' sequel: Report
Justin Baldoni ready to work with Blake Lively again in 'It Ends With Us' sequel: Report
FIFA announces Shakira, Madonna and BTS as halftime headliners
FIFA announces Shakira, Madonna and BTS as halftime headliners
Is 'Dhurandhar 2' already on Netflix with a surprise uncut scene?
Is 'Dhurandhar 2' already on Netflix with a surprise uncut scene?
'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 5: Netflix makes huge announcement on series future
'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 5: Netflix makes huge announcement on series future
Drake drops first exciting update on 'Iceman' release after diss track leak
Drake drops first exciting update on 'Iceman' release after diss track leak
Stephen Colbert makes surprising confession about Michelle Williams
Stephen Colbert makes surprising confession about Michelle Williams
Rihanna home shooting case: Singer secures upper hand after judge’s major ruling
Rihanna home shooting case: Singer secures upper hand after judge’s major ruling
Pedro Pascal's kiss with Stephen Colbert during live show shocks the internet
Pedro Pascal's kiss with Stephen Colbert during live show shocks the internet

Popular News

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' unveils new poster, bts footage ahead of release

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' unveils new poster, bts footage ahead of release
7 minutes ago
Instagram Instants launched for exciting user experience: Details inside

Instagram Instants launched for exciting user experience: Details inside
25 minutes ago
Wordle’s answer for May 14: Maintain your streak with today's winning solution

Wordle’s answer for May 14: Maintain your streak with today's winning solution

2 hours ago