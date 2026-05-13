Iranian General warns there is ‘no room for retreat’ in US-Israel conflict

Iranian Army spokesperson Brigadier-General Mohammad Akraminia stated the armed forces are maintaining “the highest level of readiness” amid the ongoing ceasefire, aiming to promote peace.
Speaking from Mashhad, Iran, Akraminia underscored Iran’s military “prevented the enemy from achieving any of its objectives, and after this war, there is no room for retreat”, he stated.
While appreciating the Iranian military, “Iran’s capabilities, which the enemy had not anticipated.”
Akrami Nia said US bases have been destroyed throughout the Middle East during the war in retaliatory strikes against US-Israeli military attacks, and replacement weaponry will not be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, while keeping further confidential information undisclosed.
The statement comes amid the ongoing diplomatic efforts by Pakistan to foster peace between US-Iran, which has imposed significant impact on finances globally due to the closure of Strait of Hormuz.
On the other hand, US President Donald Trump has already reached China for a three-day state visit aimed at tackling intense trade disputes and regional security concerns.