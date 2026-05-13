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Nigel Farage under investigation over £5m undeclared gift after local election surge

Parliamentary Standards body launches inquiry into Nigel Farage gift disclosure after local election gains

Nigel Farage under investigation over £5m undeclared gift after local election surge
Nigel Farage under investigation over £5m undeclared gift after local election surge 

Nigel Farage is under investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog over a potential breach of the MP’s code of conduct.

According to The Independent, the Reform UK leader is being investigated over a possible break of rule five, which relates to registration of an interest.

The parliamentary commissioner for standards, Daniel Greenberg, opened an investigation on Monday, May 11.

A spokesperson for Farage said, “Following a complaint from a member of the House of Lords, the Commissioner for Standards is doing his job.”

Labour Party chair Anna Turley said, "Nigel Farage has been avoiding legitimate questions since news of his billionaire backer's 'gift'. It's right that he faces a proper investigation."

Meanwhile, Conservative Party spokesman noted £5m was "more than most people will earn in a lifetime."


As per the MP’s code of conduct, rule five requires that new members should register their interests and and benefits they received in the 12 months before entering Parliament within one month of being elected.

It says, “Members must fulfil conscientiously the requirements of the House in respect of the registration of interests in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests.

“New Members must register all their current financial interests, and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election within one month of their election, and Members must register any change in those registrable interests within 28 days,” it added.

Farage has said Harborne gave him the money to fund personal security, describing the payment as “purely private” and saying it “wasn't political in any sense at all.”

Christopher Harborne is a British billionaire businessman and cryptocurrency investor based in Thailand. He has become a central figure in British politics as the primary financial benefactor of Nigel Farage and his far-right Reform UK party.

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