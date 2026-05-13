Marco Rubio sparks buzz after wearing ‘Maduro-inspired’ Nike tracksuit 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio went viral after posed in same tracksuit worn by deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro when he was captured in January.
According to The Independent, Rubio had arrived at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to board President Donald Trump’s flight to China wearing a suit, only to make the unusual costume change after take-off.
“Secretary Rubio rocking the Nike Tech ‘Venezuela’ on Air Force One!” posted White House Communications Director Steven Cheung on X, alluding to Maduro.
The photo sparked widespread reaction on social media.
A user wrote, “Maduro seeing this from wherever he is: 'He stole my drip AND my country.'”
“Does that mean we’re taking President XI back home to America too?” another joked.
The third one gushed, “I mean it does look very comfortable.”
Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were seized from their presidential palace on January 3 when US special forces swept into Caracas in a surprise attack and took them on to New York to answer narco-terrorism charges.
The leader was photographed blindfolded, handcuffed and wearing a grey jumpsuit inside a US military plane en route to the Big Apple.
Rubio opposed the leftist leadership of Venezuela and Cuba, from which his family fled to Florida after Fidel Castro’s revolution of 1959.