Britney Spears sparks concern after 'barking', wielding knife at LA dinner

Britney Spears caused a frenzy after she was seen barking and wielding a knife during a dinner at an LA restaurant.
As reported by TMZ, the Criminal singer "was raising her voice, screaming and even barking at times" while dining with two friends on Wednesday night at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks, California.
A restaurant goer claimed that Spears walked by their table holding a knife at one point, sparking fear that she might accidentally stab someone.
The singer, who was at the restaurant with a man and a woman, also reportedly lit a cigarette near the door, prompting staff to request her male friend to have her put it out.
During the bizarre incident, Spears allegedly fed her male pal and at one point told him "I love you".
According to the outlet, Spears was taken home by her security team following the incident.
A spokesperson for Spears shared with TMZ, "This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard, She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbours."
"This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now," the statement added.
Previously, Britney Spears checked herself into a rehab facility in April after her March DUI arrest.
She pleaded guilty to a charge from her DUI arrest on May 4, with a judge ordering Spears a one-year informal probationary grant and a completion of a three-month alcohol school.