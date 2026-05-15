King Charles celebrates milestone anniversary at Buckingham Palace Garden party

King Charles III marked a milestone anniversary of The King’s Trust by hosting a celebratory garden party at Buckingham Palace, joined by young people, volunteers and supporters of the charity.
The royal shared exclusive glimpses from the event as he welcomed guests to celebrate the milestone anniversary of the charity he founded in 1976.
Along with the snippet, the palace wrote, “Celebrating the 50th anniversary of @KingsTrust at Buckingham Palace.”
It added, “The King hosted young people, volunteers, ambassadors and supporters at a special Garden Party to celebrate the charity’s five decades.”
The palace went on to share, “Founded by His Majesty in 1976, using his Royal Navy severance pay, @KingsTrust has helped more than 1.3 million young people across the UK (and many more around the world!) to develop essential life skills, get ready for work and access job opportunities.”
Notably, the guest list featured numerous celebrity ambassadors for the Trust, with television presenters Ant and Dec joined by Holly Willoughby, while Dame Helen Mirren and Damian Lewis represented the acting world.
At the event, King Charles briefly tried his hand at DJing during a Buckingham Palace garden party marking 50 years of his youth charity.