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Martin Short, Meryl Streep romance hits rock bottom and the reason will shock you

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ co-stars sparked romantic rumours in 2024

Martin Short, Meryl Streep romance hits rock bottom and the reason will shock you
Martin Short, Meryl Streep romance hits rock bottom and the reason will shock you

Martin Short’s family tragedy has strained his rumoured relationship with Meryl Streep.

Although, the Devil Wears Prada 2 actress is thriving professionally, things aren’t going as well in her personal life.

Her Only Murders in the Building costar has been hit hard after his daughter’s suicide, which has reportedly taken a toll on their rumoured romantic relationship.

A source, in this regard, dished out to Radar Online, that the The Morning Show actor has asked the Don't Look Up actress for space to focus on healing what's left of his family.

This has left his rumoured love interest and long-term friend “frustrated”, as per the source.

The 76-year-old Oscar winning actress is having a hard time getting through to her Hulu series costar right now, and she's very concerned, a tipster tattled.

According to the insider, Streep loves Short unconditionally, and it's just devastating to see him so broken.

As per the tipster, this has been a trying time for the 76-year-old actor as he is slowly coming out of hiding himself and is pushing forward amid the extreme grief related to his deceased daughter.

In the end, the source shared that the hope is that once things start to calm down, both can find a way to reconnect.

Meryl Streep and Martin Short’s rumoured romance developed during the filming of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 back in April 2024.

Later in March 2025, As of March 2025, multiple sources confirmed their relationship with source revealing that they had been dating for well over a year after an unexpected connection.



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